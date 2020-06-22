The Ministry of Health has announced 59 new cases of Covid-19 as the total number of infections hits 4, 797.

The new infections are from 2,354 samples tested within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people tested so far to 142, 366.

"Today we have recorded 59 positive cases, from 2,354 samples tested in the last 24 hours," announced Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

The 59 new cases of the deadly coronavirus are Kenyans, 47 being male and 12 females, with the youngest being 7 years old, while the oldest is 67.

The new covid-19 positive cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 28 cases, Mombasa 21, Kilifi 3, Kiambu and Machakos 2 cases each, as Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu recorded 1 case each.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

The Nairobi cases are distributed in Dagoretti North with 7 cases, Kibra 5, Embakasi East 4, Embakasi North and Westlands 3 cases each, Embakasi West and Embakasi Central 2 cases each, Roysambu and Makadara have 1 case each.

Dr. Mwangangi also announced that 73 people who had tested positive have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,680.

“I am delighted to inform you that, today we have discharged 73 more patients from our various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,680. Our gratitude goes to our healthcare workers for this commendable work,” said Dr. Aman.

2 people succumbed bringing the total number of fatalities to 125.

