Kenya has recorded 606 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,888 people, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

14 more patients have died in the last 24 hours raising total Covid-19 fatalities to 299 in Kenya.

On Tuesday CS Kagwe noted that the number of cases in the country now stand at 18,581. The cumulative tests conducted is 284,500.

In the new cases 583 are Kenyans and 23 foreign nationals.

75 patients have also been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7908.

CS Kagwe on alcohol ban in restaurants

The CS also reiterated President Uhuru Kenyatta's message on Monday that restaurants and eateries would not be allowed to sell alcohol.

"Ukiwa kwenye restaurant, ujue huwezi kuuza pombe. Kuna zile bar ambazo zilikuwa zimeanza kuuza mandazi na samosa pamoja na pombe…Hao pia wajue hakuna kuuza pombe…labda waendeleze biashara ya mandazi," Kagwe stated.