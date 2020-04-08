Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi announced 7 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Kenya bringing the total to 179.

According to the CAS, 305 people have been tested in the last 24 hours while two of the recovered cases have been discharged.

All 7 cases are Kenyans with 5 being from Nairobi, 1 from Mombasa and 1 from Uasin Ngishu.

The Health CAS also announced the government will be bringing on board 500 more doctors to help in the fight against the disease.

"Our Health workers have been of tremendous help to the fight against Coronavirus. To boost this, we are hiring an additional 5,000 health workers," she said.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Prepare mentally for the worst

During the Tuesday presser the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe asked Kenyans to prepare for a possible worst-case scenario in regards with the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

He pointed out that the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better saying the country may continue to battle the pandemic for at least another two months.

“... let us brace ourselves for bad news, let us be ready because all the measures that we are going to take will not stop the disease abruptly. It is already here with us,” the CS said.

CS Mutahi Kagwe pleads with the youth to help in the fight against Coronavirus

On a positive note, CS Kagwe also stated that the infections among Kenyans are only mild, and the mortality rate is also low.

So far 179 cases have been confirmed in Kenya. The total number of deaths announced by the Health Ministry stand at 6 while 9 people have recovered.