Kenya has reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The announcement made by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday brought the total number to a record 172 in the country.

CS Kagwe announced that 3 patients have been released after testing negative for the virus.

The Health CS also reiterated the need to take seriously the measures stipulated by President Uhuru Kenyatta among them the importance of every Kenyan to wear a face mask while in public spaces.

Fighting Covid-19

On Monday, President Kenyatta said the government will continue to take measures in combating the virus that has claimed six lives so far.

The president declared the cessation of movement in Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa Counties for 21 days.

He further disclosed that 82% of COVID-19 have been in Nairobi and 14 per cent have been in the other coastal counties.

President Kenyatta explained that locking down the entire country would deprive a sizeable number of the population from feeding.