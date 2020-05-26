Ugandan authorities are in pursuit of seven truck drivers who escaped after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Ugandan National Covid-19 Response Incident Commander Ateka Kagirita explained that the seven are part of a group of 25 truck drivers who had fled following their confirmed positive results.

"The 24-hour operation is ongoing to hunt down all the truck drivers who escaped into the community after testing positive. We are working day and night to get who they got into contact with, establish where they slept to ensure there is no positive case in the community," she stated.

7 truck drivers escape into Uganda after testing positive for Covid-19 AFP

Dr Kagirita withheld his comment on any action that will be taken against the seven once they are found.

Uganda Professional Drivers Network (UPDN) Executive Director Ndugu Omogo confirmed the incident adding that the seven are Kenyan, Tanzanian and Ugandan nationals.

He further explained that mismanagement of infected truck drivers as well as misconceptions about the disease may have caused the truck drivers to escape.

"Some of them have been in the community for more than a week. Many of them ran away because there is no existing case management system. Many of them think the disease doesn’t exist and that the government just wants to steal money," he stated.

