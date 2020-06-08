The Jubilee party is set to hold a National Assembly parliamentary group meeting to decide on Majority Leader Aden Duale's ouster.

Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe announced the development on Monday confiming that 126 legislators had signed a petition to oust the Garissa Town MP.

"After consulting with the party leader and the party, it has been decided that the Secretary General Raphael Tuju will communicate when the meeting will take place," Wangwe conveyed during a media address from Parliament buildings.

National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe with Deputy Whip Maoka Maore oustide the National Assembly chambers on June8, 2020

The Majority Whip, however, did not immediately disclose the grounds through which MPs are seeking to remove Duale from the position.

Duale versus Kega

Duale recently accused his Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega of orchestrating events towards his removal.

"I am aware Kega is allegedly collecting signatures to impeach me and supersede the decision of the HE the President and the party leader of Jubilee Party.

"He is notoriously known for being the king of extortion who thrives in threats and blackmail. He has perfected the art of extortion so well that all he does is to purport to collect signatures only for him thereafter to solicit for favors from myself and my friends as a bait for withdrawal of signatures," Duale stated at the time.

Kega, however, dismissed Duale's assertions claiming he has no motive to extort the majority leader.

"I have absolutely no reason to go and extort Duale, because if I wanted money I know how to make money, I'm a business person besides being a politician. That's purely [Duale's] diversionary tactic," he stated.