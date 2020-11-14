Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga is dead.

Reports indicate that Murunga succumbed to suspected COVID-19 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Mumias in Kakamega County.

He was also battling diabetes.

Mourning the late Murunga, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said that the MP collapsed at his home three days after being discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have learned of the death of Hon Justus Makokha Murunga, the MP for Matungu in Kakamega who collapsed at his home 3 days after his discharge from Kisumu Aga Khan Hospital where he had been treated for diabetes. RIP my brother” reads Boni Khalwale.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi condoled with Murunga’s family in a tweet that reads;

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Matungu MP Hon. Justus Murunga. I pray that God will grant his family strength during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences to his family and the people of Matungu”.

Murunga was elected to Parliament in 2017 on an Amani National Congress party ticket.

He was a close ally to Deputy President William Ruto.