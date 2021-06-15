Babu Owino advises Atwoli on how to permanently stop destruction of his road sign

While insinuating that the vandals who lit the sign on fire on Monday were purporting to be members of the civil society, MP Owino advised Mr Atwoli to take action to secure the road sign.

"I want to request @AtwoliDza to put an electric fence around the signage to keep off some members of the evil society who are pretending to belong to civil society," Babu advised.

The suggestion seemed could be interpreted as sarcasm, given the absurdity of putting up an electric fence to secure a single road sign.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Pulse Live Kenya

History of Francis Atwoli road sign

The road sign was put up by the Nairobi County government in Nairobi's posh Kileleshwa Estate.

In a ceremony presided by acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu and attended by the COTU-K Secretary-General, the road was unveiled on May 27 as a recognition of Atwoli's efforts.

A few days later, the sign was pulled down with claims that the Kileleshwa Residents Association had rejected the sentiment.

On May 30, Atwoli announced that the sign had been re-erected at the same location, claiming that CCTV cameras had been placed to keep off vandals.

"The Nairobi County Government has reinstalled the sign. If you think you came from the moon go try remove it again. Also, a CCTV has been installed for the security of the area," he posted.