RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The appointment came hours after Wycliffe Ogalo was dismissd

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a special trip to Manda Naval Base on September 23, 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a special trip to Manda Naval Base on September 23, 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service.

Recommended articles

The appointment followed the dismissal of Mr Wycliffe Ogalo just hours earlier.

According to a press release by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, the decision was made during a high-profile meeting with security bosses on Wednesday morning.

"The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the Ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates.

"The briefing noted the compelling public interest in the matter and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs; in honour of the many Kenyans who have lost their lives and the enormous sacrifices made by all Kenyans and particularly the security organs to disrupt, dismantle and defeat terror networks," the statement read in part.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Immediate former Prisons boss arrested, minutes after Uhuru replaced him

Immediate former Prisons boss arrested, minutes after Uhuru replaced him

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

Islamic State officially claims responsibility for Uganda deadly attack

High profile diplomat lands in Nairobi

High profile diplomat lands in Nairobi

Motorists report heavy traffic on Thika Road, police checks

Motorists report heavy traffic on Thika Road, police checks

Ministry approves resumption of co-curricular activities in Kenyan schools

Ministry approves resumption of co-curricular activities in Kenyan schools

More than 100 soldiers in Kenya on standby to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

More than 100 soldiers in Kenya on standby to evacuate Britons from Ethiopia

Trending

Alert: Expect uniformed NYS officers to knock on your door

National Youth Service (NYS) Commissioner Matilda Sakwa during a function at the NYS Paramilitary Academy

Why Centum CEO James Mworia is under attack

Centum CEO, James Mworia with the late Chris Kirubi

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

File image of a past fire incident at a secondary school

Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison