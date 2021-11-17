President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service.
Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach
The appointment came hours after Wycliffe Ogalo was dismissd
The appointment followed the dismissal of Mr Wycliffe Ogalo just hours earlier.
According to a press release by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, the decision was made during a high-profile meeting with security bosses on Wednesday morning.
"The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the Ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates.
"The briefing noted the compelling public interest in the matter and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs; in honour of the many Kenyans who have lost their lives and the enormous sacrifices made by all Kenyans and particularly the security organs to disrupt, dismantle and defeat terror networks," the statement read in part.
