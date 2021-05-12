Why Owino was transferred days after returning from leave

Speaking on Tuesday, May 11, Owino said that his transfer to the Small Arms and Light Weapons Department as the deputy director was necessary to avoid a conflict between his duties and his ambitions.

The senior police boss has announced that he plans to contest for the Siaya Governor’s seat in the 2022 General Elections and thus his role as a police spokesperson would have been undermined.

“I’ve put my best foot forward in the National Police Service. The transfer accords me less visibility and controversy before my time to leave the service comes either late this year or early next year to contest the Siaya governor’s seat. I am very serious about that,” Owino told the media.

He also dispelled reports that his transfer was a result of a fallout between him and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

“You automatically become prejudiced the moment you declare interest in a political seat. It is only fair that I get deployed to an area with less focus and visibility.

"My political competition would have seen me as having undue advantage had I remained in that position,” the long serving officer added.

Owino intends to leave the service when the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua calls on all civil servants with political ambitions to declare their interests.