Coronavirus cases have hit the 300 mark after 7 people tested positive, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

CS Kagwe noted that all the 7 new cases are Kenyans as he cautioned those who have not been taking Covid-19 seriously.

Nine more patients have been discharged after recovering, raising the total number of recoveries to 83.

"As a government our planning and actions are informed by global trends and our own analysis.

"A slight lapse in behavior like the ones we have witnessed in the last few days could roll back the gains we have made so far and by implication, the destiny of our nation," he stated.

Kagwe blasts naysayers

The Health CS stated that mass testing is ongoing and the government is targeting high-risk areas and health officials.

He further revealed that the government expects to have conducted 250,000 tests by the end of June.

CS Kagwe also noted the increase in the number of coronavirus cases from neighbouring countries like Somalia and Tanzania.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"This past week alone, we have seen significant changes of infections in our own neighborhoods, where covid-19 cases in Somalia have multiplied nine fold in a week from 26 cases on April 13th to 237 by yesterday. In Tanzania, the numbers have swollen seven fold," he said.

As of April 22, Kenya has 303 confirmed cases, 83 recoveries and 14 deaths.