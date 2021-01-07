Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has filed a cross-petition seeking to overturn the appointment of Anne Kananu Mwenda.

Through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko had opposed the withdrawal of a similar petition filed by a Nairobi voter, Peter Agoro.

Justice Hedwig Ongundi, however, stated that she was not in a position to hear the case given that it had been filed at another court and had pending court fees.

Should the petition against Ms Kananu's be dismissed, she will have been cleared for vetting by the county assembly.

Sonko versus Mutura

At the same time Sonko has challenged the changes made to the County Executive Committee by acting Governor Benson Mutura.

In a press address from City Hall, Speaker Mutura announced the reinstatement of Ms Janet Ouko to the Education docket.