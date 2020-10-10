Kenya's Covid-19 case load has risen to 41,158 after 538 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,872 samples over the last 24 hours. Cumulative tests now stand at 586,911.

496 of the new infectees were Kenyan nationals while 42 were foreigners with 430 being male and 108 being female.

The youngest new patient for the day was a one-year-old while the eldest was an 85-year-old.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

Five more patients succumbed to the illness bringing the total number of fatalities to 760.

61 patients were also discharged from care after recovering from the disease, 41 from the home-based care programme and 21 from variou hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,937.

