Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and his Health colleague Mutahi Kagwe have been summoned over police brutality.

Parliament summoned the two over the brutality of police and continued arrest and detaining in quarantine facilities citizens those who violate the Covid-19 rules.

The two ministries generated two rules which the National Assembly declined to approve due to what it termed as punitive and exposed the people to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The Public Health (Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19) Rules, 2020 and the Public Health (Covid-19 Restriction of Movement of Persons and Related Measures) Rules, 2020 have been questioned by Parliament.

Punitive rules

“The committee is concerned that the enforcement and implementation of these two sets of rules have since encountered considerable challenges affecting a wide range of the general public.

"The committee has therefore invited the CSs for a meeting to deliberate on the issues,” National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai stated.

According to the prevention, control and suppression of the covid-19 rule, it is a criminal offense to not put on face masks when in public places, social distancing and those engaging in public gatherings.

Parliament in session

Those found violating this rule will be deemed to have had close contact with a coronavirus infected person and they will be arrested and taken to a quarantine.