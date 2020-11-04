President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced the extension of a nationwide curfew beginning at 10PM and ending at 4AM.

The president ordered the new curfew parameters to begin immediately [Wednesday evening] and remain in force until January 3, 2021.

He also revised the operating hours for bars and restaurants to have them close at 9PM.

President Kenyatta noted that October had seen Kenya record the highest number of fatalities in the fight against Covid-19.

He noted that the revised measures had been necessitated by the increased death toll as well as an observed laxity among citizens in obeying Covid-19 protocols.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Revised Covid-19 guidelines

The President also announced that basic learning institutions will be fully re-opened in January 2021 while ordering stricter safety measures for the learners who have already resumed learning.

Cabinet Secretaries, CASs and PSs were asked to scale down in-person engagements and conduct their duties over a virtual medium.

Similarly, government workers over 58 years old or those who are immuno-compromised were ordered to work remotely except for those in critical service dockets.