Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have stormed the Deputy President's offices at Harambee House Annex buildings.

Reports indicate that DP Ruto's staff were interrogated by the officers who specifically sought to retrieve CCTV footage as part of evidence in the case against former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

The raid comes just a few days after a similar search was conducted in Echesa's residences.

File image of Rashid Echesa surrounded by police at a past event

Over the weekend, DP Ruto confirmed a claim made by the DCI that Mr Echesa along with others involved in a Sh39.5 billion arms deal met at his office.

In a tweet, the DP posed: "Office of the Deputy President does not procure for any ministry/department. Question: Other than 23 minutes in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DoD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored nonsense in media."

Echesa in court

Mr Echesa was arraigned in court on Monday after spending the weekend in police custody.

He is set to be released on Sh1 million bail in accordance with orders issued by JKIA court Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

Echesa is yet to take a plea in the matter where he is accused of forging documents in a Sh39.5 billion arms deal.