Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations conducted a raid at former Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s homes as well Harambee Annex that houses the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

The raid at DP Ruto’s office was conducted in utmost secrecy with the investigators keen on viewing the Closed Circuit Television to establish if the meetings and negotiations of the Sh 39 Billion scandal took place at the offices and the individuals involved.

Harambee House Annex on Harambee Avenue, Nairobi

An officer who was involved in the raid at DP Ruto’s office down-played the matter stating that “It was not exactly a raid, rather a visit to check a few things,” but added that all individuals involved will be questioned at the right time.

Well placed sources intimated to the Standard that of key interest are three top officials of the office who by the virtue of their positions ought to have been aware of the strange activities that were going on right under the nose of the DP with meetings allegedly held at the boardrooms of Harambee Annex.

They include long-time personal aide of the DP Farouk Kibet, Chief of Staff Ken Osinde and Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo.

The CCTV footage s are expected to help buid a case against the suspects with the victims in the scandal maintaining that several meetings took place at the Harambee House Annex.

More evidence seized

A raid was also conducted at the homes of the suspects including Rashid Echesa where reports indicate that police seized more evidence linked to tha scam that has ropped in the former CS and which was allegedly planned and executed at the second highest office in the land.

According to a report by KTN News that was backed up by video evidence, several guns and documents were recovered from Echesa's homes as part of the investigations into the scandal.

Among the items recovered are a rifle, Ceska and Berreta pistols owned by the politician and 104 rounds of ammunition.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa

DP Ruto has since distanced himself from the scandal even as a section of politicians led by Senator James Orengo and Ayub Savula maintain that his office has become a crime scene and he needs to record a statement with the police on hat he knows.

The politicians maintain that it is not possible for such a deal and meetings to have been plotted and executed at Harambee House Annex without the knowledge of the DP.