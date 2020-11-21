Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are currently out of the country.

The former PM on Friday posted photos with Governor of Haut- Katanga, DRC Jacques Kyabula confirming that he had indeed traveled out of the country quietly.

DP Ruto, whose Twitter handle would ordinarily be busy, has not updated his followers of his whereabouts since Thursday.

His whereabouts have been the subject of various speculations following his three-hour meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy President William Ruto

Sources stated that the DP left the country on Wednesday night on a business and family trip to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

Though his communications team has remained tight-lipped about the DP's trip, sources confirm that Dr Ruto, his wife and children traveled to Dubai.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga was expected back in the country on Saturday as details on DP Ruto's trip remain scanty.

BBI signature collection

The coincidental trips by the two national leaders were of particular interest to members of the public because they came at a time when the collection of endorsement signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative report was postponed.

On Wednesday, the BBI Secretariat announced that they have postponed the launch of collection of signatures, over what they termed as late completion and publication of The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

“The national Secretariat of the Building Bridges Initiative wishes to announce the postponement of the launch of collection of signatures earlier scheduled for tomorrow 19th, November 2020. The postponement has been necessitated by late completion and publication of The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020. Which is scheduled for printing later tonight” reads part of the statement.