Deputy President William Ruto is among the distinguished guests who will address the gathering at Bomas of Kenya as President Uhuru Kenyatta launches the Building Bridges Initiative report.

The programme has assigned the DP a slot right before President Kenyatta where he is expected to speak and later invite the president to speak.

DP Ruto has been vocal about his reservations with the BBI report and its proposals arguing that it's focused on creating political position.

The DP has further urged Kenyans to shun the report as a message to the political elites that problems facing the common mwananchi deserve a national platform.

Deputy President William Ruto arriving for the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, Kisii County

BBI Conversation

The DP has also called for a "decent conversation" around the BBI report as opposed to forcing it on members of the public.

"We want to have a decent conversation on the Building Bridges Initiative that is people-centred and all-inclusive. The discussion must be heavy on ordinary Kenyans’ issues such as jobs generation and poverty eradication rather than leaders and positions," he stated on Sunday.

Last week, President Kenyatta stated that the Monday event would involve the reading of the BBI report line by line before the next steps are revealed.

He and handshake partner Raila Odinga are also expected to address the gathering at Bomas, being the major proponents of the report.

Here is the full programme for the day.

Programme for the national launch of the Buillding Bridges Initiative report

