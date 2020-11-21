The burial of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga which had been stopped by the courts may proceed as previously planned on November 28th 2020.

Details emerged on Saturday that the parties had agreed to settle the matter out of court.

The petition to stop the burial was filed by one Agnes Wangui Wambiri who claimed that she had sired two children with the late MP.

Wambiri had sought to have her children included in the burial arrangements as well as have the court order a paternity test to ascertain they are the late MP's children.

We are in Talks - Boni Khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale announced on Saturday that the family had opted to hold talks to resolve the matter without affecting the burial arrangements.

"It is true that the burial of Hon Justus Makokha Murunga has been stopped by court. We wish however to assure family, friends & the National Assembly that we have commenced out of court talks with the applicant, Agnes Wangui, and hopefully the burial will proceed as planned on 28/11/20," he stated.