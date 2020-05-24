Deputy President William Ruto has sent a quick recovery message to Jesus Is Alive Ministries founder Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

In a tweet, the DP said that the Government stands with all who are suffering from the deadly coronavirus disease.

He assured Kenyans that the government is working hard to ensure further spread of Covid-19 is stopped, and that the economic stimulus launched on Saturday by President Uhuru Kenyatta will ease the economic damage caused by the virus.

“We are determined to do everything within our God given capabilities to check the spread and defeat Covid-19 and the GoK economic stimulus package will mitigate the economic damage caused. We stand with those being treated. Quick recovery gallant soldier of the Lord @BishopWanjiru,” said the Deputy President.

Economic stimulus

His words come after President Uhuru rolled out an 8- point economic stimulus plan aimed at cushioning different sectors of the economy from financial effects of Covid-19.

The President said Sh53.7 billion had been injected into the economy to stimulate its growth and cushion families and companies from effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

