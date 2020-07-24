The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is probing funds found in accounts belonging to a deputy director of the National Treasury.

According to the EACC, Charles Muia Mutiso, Deputy Director External Resources at The National Treasury, amassed unexplained amounts of money inconsistent with his known income.

EACC stated that Muia earned a net monthly pay of Ksh118,691.17 since April 1, 2015, to April 30, 2020, but he has a total of Ksh36,786,068.73 in four bank accounts.

"Analysis of the flow of funds in his bank accounts revealed that he received numerous unexplained inward remittances, EFTs and cash deposits outside his salary from the National Treasury,” the anti-corruption agency said.

EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

Bank accounts

EACC says Muia has two ABSA Group Ltd accounts with Ksh23,452,775.65 and Ksh5,843,390.35 respectively.

He also has a Co-operative Bank account with Ksh1,932,167.53 and KCB account with Ksh5,557,735.20, according to EACC.

Therefore, the agency argued that there is a disproportion between Muia's assets and his known legitimate income.

EACC also said that Muia owns several parcels of land which include: LR No Nairobi/Block 140/775, LR No 209/12108, LR No 209/16764, Donyo Sabuk/Kiboko Block 1/908 and Matungulu Sengani/3503.