Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has assured Kenyans that investigations into the Covid-19 scandal are still ongoing.

Philip Kagucia, EACC head of corporate communications, said in a statement that the anti-corruption commission is looking into the tender scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

Mr Kagucia urged the public to be calm just days after NTV aired an expose on how funds were allegedly bungled at Kemsa.

"We wish to reassure the public that investigations are already going on to verify these allegations with a view of taking appropriate actions against officers who may be involved in accordance with the law," Kagucia said.

EACC goes after 3 top government officials to recover Sh1 billion

No sacred cow

"We urge the members of the public not to be carried away by sideshows that may water down and pre-empt the investigations," the statement added.

EACC further reiterated that there will be no sacred cow spared in the investigation of the multi-billion shilling Covid-19 tender scandal.

The agency also acknowledged to instructing Kemsa to suspend three officials to "allow for expeditious investigations".

The three are chief executive officer Jonah Manjari, Eliud Muriithi (commercial director) and Charles Juma (procurement director).