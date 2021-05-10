CS Magoha signals exit from Ministry of Education

Prof. Magoha was speaking at Mitihani House on May 10, 2021 when he released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results.

“In December 2022 we will administer another examination, hopefully I will not be there, but we shall have planned for everything so that whoever will take over from us will have seamless effort,” he said, cautioning that one should not grow attached to their work.

It is very unusual for state officers to communicate their desire to leave office in Kenya, and on the contrary, they are often hesitant about stepping down from their high positions.

“We must remember that the world is a stage and when you are given a job, don’t get attached to it. Just do what you have to do and ensure when you leave, whoever takes over can proceed from there,” Magoha added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS also acknowledged the appointment of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms.

He expressed hope that her appointment would ensure that the Competency-based Curriculum’s implementation will not be affected by change in leadership after the 2022 General Elections.

Prof. Fatuma Chege sworn-in as CBC PS

During her swearing in ceremony at State House, the Head of State also expressed confidence in Prof Chege's ability to steer the ongoing roll out of the new curriculum.

“You have been at the forefront in the development of this curriculum. You know what needs to be done," the President tasked Prof Chege.

Magoha was appointed to the education docket in a reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019 and his term will end as soon as the head of state dissolves his government.