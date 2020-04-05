The raw police brutality while enforcing the 7pm-5am curfew has claimed yet another victim after a man who was battered by the police succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the beating.

Peter Gacheru who operated a mitumba business in Kawangware breathed his last at PCEA Kikuyu hospital on 04 April 2020, becoming yet another tally of lives needlessly lost at the hands of rogue elements in Kenya’s police force.

Gacheru’s only fault was being outdoors just 15 minutes after the curfew came into place.

Police are reported to have descended on him at around 7:15 PM along Naivasha road near Precious Blood Secondary School.

He had just closed his business after a hard day of hustling to provide for his family when he came face to face with the police.

Police descended on him with baton, giving him a beating that would eventually cost his life.

He somehow managed to run away from his tormentors but could not make it very far as he soon slumped into a heap, exhausted, in pain and bleeding.

An ambulance found him half-conscious and rushed him to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital where he passed on.

Distraught relatives strongly condemned the police brutality, stating that the deceased has left behind a family with no one to provide for.

One relative observed that with the rising cases of police brutality, the police are actually more brutal than coronavirus and could actually end up killing more eople than the dreaded virus if the trend does not change.

Media reports indicate that at least three people have so far died since the curfew came into place, with the deaths linked to the police.

Excessive force, police brutality and unnecessary deaths

In Kiamaiko, a thirteen year old boy died after he was reportedly hit by a stray bullet.

CS Mutahi Kagwe giving an update of coronavirus situation in Kenya. 4 people have succumbed to the virus compared to 5 lives that have reportedly been lost as a result of police brutality and excessive force

The Standard on 30 March 2020 reported that a former General Service Unit officer is said to have succumbed to injuries sustained in a beating by police officers enforcing the 7pm to 5am curfew in Matuga Sub-county.

In yet another incident in Kosele trading centre, Rachuonyo South Sub-county, another boda boda rider was assaulted by police officers at about 8pm on Friday.

According to the publication, the man died on 29 March 2020 at Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital in Oyugis town.

The first victim was a 26-year old bodaboda rider has died after he was clobbered by police on the first day of the curfew when raw police brutality was reported in different parts of the country as the nation went into curfew to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Quoting a brother to the deceased, K24 reported that the family of the deceased who was identified as Hamisi Juma Kambiliwa blames the police brutality for the death.

Kambiliwa who hails from Ujamaa village in Likoni was accosted by police after taking a pregnant woman to hospital past the 7pm national curfew.