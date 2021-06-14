Eternal indebtedness for all that he did for me- Maina Kageni mourns Chris Kirubi

In his message, Maina singled out the businessman’s daughter, Mary-Anne Kirubi Musangi eulogizing her father as a ‘human being with an amazing heart’.

Maina fondly remembered Kirubi as a good man, praising him as a wonderful father, mentor and great golf partner.

“I'd like to address Maryanne Kirubi.... you are a wonderful example of a daughter raised by a GOOD MAN.... your Dad was a father, mentor, a great golf partner of mine for a while, an astute businessman, a really NICE boss and a human being with an amazing heart..... I send you my love 💓, hugs and condolences...

I'm with you.... always have, always will..... I send my prayers to everyone who interacted with CK for he touched every life he met... and I send him thanks and gratitude and eternal indebtedness for all that he did for me.... Journey Mercies, Boss... I shall remember you fondly.... you weren't just a person, you were AN EXAMPLE!!! One that generations shall follow.... Nenda salama....#RIPChrisKirubi @ckirubi,” wrote Maina.

Kirubi’s demise

The business mogul passed away on Monday at 1pm after a long battle with cancer; 80 at the time of his age.

Quoting his family, Capital FM broke the news of the accomplished businessman's sudden death after years battling cancer.

In a statement to members of the public, the family disclosed that Dr Kirubi was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Valued at over $300 million, Kirubi held shares in Two Rivers Mall through Centum, Haco Industries and Capital Group Ltd that owns Capital FM.

The business man left behind two children, Robert and Maryanne.

Robert is the Head of Global Customer Programs at DHL Service Logistics.

He previously served as a Vice President at DHL in charge of business development before being promoted to client support and later to Vice President in charge of DHL Service Logistics.

Mary-Anne runs the state of the art Olpul Restaurant at Two Rivers Mall and is also the Managing Director of her father's Haco Industries.