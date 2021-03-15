Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's son, Brian Ndung'u, has been charged and fined for driving under the influence in Nairobi County.

According to a police report, Ndung'u was arrested before dawn on Monday while driving a Toyota Probox along Muindi Mbingu Street in the CBD.

Police claim that at the time of the arrest, the former Governor's son was too drunk to control his vehicle.

The 25-year-old law student pleaded guilty before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu and was fined Sh30,000 and three months in jail should he fail to pay the fine.

