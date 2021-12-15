Ex-State House staffer reveals how colleague was fired for dating Kenyatta family member [Video]

Any relative of a president is expected to attract and intimidate potential partners in equal measure.

Pulse Live Kenya

Just recently, the late President Jomo Kenyatta’s former aide de camp gave a story about how his predecessor was sacked for involving himself with a close relative of the then president.

After discovering that the rogue ADC was hitting on one of his close relatives, the president not only sacked him but also ordered his discharge from the military.

Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka, in a recent interview with NTV’s Dr Kingori, said that when he was appointed as ADC - following a personal interview with the president - he was given a warning.

“I had to be extra cautious because even then, the army commander warned me to behave myself and not to do what other people were doing,” Madoka recalled.

Madoka added that his commander reminded him that: “You know your colleague lost his job because of interfering with his (Kenyatta’s) family.”

This warning would later come to haunt Madoka when he eventually fell in love with Kenyatta’s Social Secretary Elizabeth Mumbi.

Though not related by blood, Mumbi had become an extension of the president’s family because she used to take care of his children and assist Mama Ngina.

For a long time, Madoka and Mumbi kept their relationship secret until one day he was transferred from State House and she couldn’t bear to see her ‘bae’ moving to Gilgil.

The ADC, who had also formed a personal relationship with Mzee Kenyatta, had been transferred to establish a new battalion.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mumbi gathered the courage to face the president and opened up about her love for his ADC.

She then explained that since the transfer would require Madoka to move from State House to Gilgil, she was planning on quitting her job to join her bae.

However, the Head of State realised that he would be losing two of his trusted staff members and revoked his ADC’s transfer to Gilgil.

“Kenyatta rang Mulinge (General Jackson Mulinge was Kenya's longest-serving military chief) and asked Mulinge who is the Commander-in-Chief? It is me, right? You cannot allow a Major to take my secretary from State House kwenda Gilgil. Move Madoka back to somewhere within the headquarters,” the former ADC recounted.