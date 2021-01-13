The Wiper Democratic Party has selected the ex-wife to former Senator Johnstone Muthama as its candidate for the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

In a ceremony conducted at the party headquarters on Wednesday, Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka handed the nomination certificate to Ms Agnes Kavindu.

Sources indicated that the party had also considered Jennifer Mueni Kabaka for the ticket before settling on Ms Kavindu.

Jennifer is a widow to the deceased former Senator Boniface Kabaka whose death caused a vacancy in the position.

"Agnes Kavindu is our sure bet to silence Muthama once and for all. All our party elected MPs and MCAs from all counties will camp in Machakos to ensure we clinch the seat," a party operative told reporters.

Former Senator Muthama is one of Deputy President William Ruto's strong allies in the Ukambani region.

Mr Muthama is also the party leader for the newly launched United Democratic Alliance (UDA) "Wheelbarrow" party.

The UDA party is yet to field a candidate for the Machakos Senator seat.