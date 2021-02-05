Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Friday confused her followers after she agreed with sentiments made by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Through her verified social media handle, the Senator agreed with the proposal to give Members of County Assembly (MCAs) a Sh2 million car grant.

Senator Omanga argued that their parliament counterparts enjoy the same benefit therefore it should be granted to them as well.

"To be fair MCAs deserve car grants just like MPs. They too are representatives of the people, legislate and oversight. Therefore if MPs get cars to facilitate their work so should MCAs. What's good for the goose is good for the gander," the Tanga Tanga MP stated.

One of her followers, on Raul Smart commented, "I'm seeing you soon telling us why we need to have a President from another tribe," referring to another recent statement by President Kenyatta.

Another follower posed: "Umechange tune? TT mlisema MCAs wanahongwa. Ama umesmell powersaw vile inakata miamba?"