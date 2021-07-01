Wa Muchomba now warned about DCI, EACC and KRA

Her new political allies in the Tanga Tanga movement assured her that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and other organs would soon be knocking at her door with accusations.

Speaking on intimidation from government, Kandara MP Alice Wahome encouraged the Woman Rep to stick to her decision to support Deputy President William Ruto.

"The laws must be defined independently of the circumstances of those to whom the rules are intended to apply," she stated, adding, "The politically-instigated cases will come up against you, but stay firm in your political stand."

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika added her voice to the warning claiming that State organs had resorted to manufacturing cases against the Hustler Nation propagators.

Senator Kihika further warned that the time for what she termed as "mischief" was now over.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa added: "We support the fight against corruption but it must be done independently without political biases... DCI and other state agencies must stop these political persecutions. DCI should focus on unearthing those behind the theft if COVID-19 funds."

Why Gathoni Wa Muchomba joined Tanga Tanga

Re-emphasizing her commitment to the Tanga Tanga movement, Wa Muchomba stated that she had made the decision to defect after assessing the general feeling of the people who elected her to office.

"We are at home in the Hustler nation. Kiambu people are not happy with the way Jubilee affairs are being run without consultation," she elaborated.

Members of the Tanga Tanga team congratulated Muchomba on the move, claiming that more of the President's foot soldiers were on their way out.

"Almost all Governors from Mt Kenya are Hustlers. We are in talks with several CSs, PSs and others with political ambitions. Most MPs expect like 5 from Mt Kenya are Hustlers. Expect Major Transfers by August. Intimidation has limits," claimed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The move also prompted Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to demand a settlement of political scores he has with the Kiambu MP.

Kuria asked Wa Muchomba to quit her position as the Vice-Chair of the National Assembly Roads &Transport Committee.

He claimed that she only took up the position after he was removed for siding with DP Ruto.

"I fully welcome my good friend Gathoni wa Muchomba to the Hustler Nation. But the beginning of repentance is undoing certain things. I was robbed of my position as the Vice-Chair of Roads and Transport Committee and it was given to Wa Muchomba.