Doctors in various parts of the world have identified a rare inflammatory disease linked to coronavirus that is affecting children.

Doctors in Italy have become the latest to raise the alarm over a worrying spike in children getting sick with the rare disease.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday Health CAS Rashid Aman said that the government is aware of the situation in other parts of the world.

He stated that no child has shown such symptoms in Kenya but assured the country that the Ministry of Health is alert in case of any situation that might arise.

Children affected by strange disease linked to Covid-19

New York cases

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to test all children with symptoms of the rare inflammatory condition for the coronavirus.

At least 38 children are sick and one has died from the mystery illness that doctors say share similar symptoms with Kawasaki Disease, in New York.

Doctors in the United States are investigating cases of the syndrome in at least 150 children.

Kawasaki disease

Kawasaki disease is a rare pediatric inflammatory condition that results in swelling throughout the body’s arteries, including those that lead to the heart.

It also affects the lymph nodes, skin and mucous membranes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Early symptoms typically include fever, skin rash, red eyes, cracked lips and swelling; as the disease progresses, symptoms can also include peeling skin, gastrointestinal distress and joint pain.