Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr has condemned the government over Kariobangi North demolitions which left 7,000 families homeless.

The youthful senator stated that the exercise carried on Monday morning was a violation of basic human rights.

"Something is wrong with how this government treats human beings. What is happening in Nairobi, particularly the evictions, is a violation of human rights.

Government is behaving as if they were elected by cows and goats - Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr on Kariobangi demolitions

"What is happening to the people in Kariobangi North is a crime against humanity. There is something wrong about the way Government treats human beings; as if they were elected by cows and goats!" he stated.

Fellow senators agreed with the Minority Whip calling for legal action against those who allowed the families to settle in the contested land.

"It is completely incomprehensible as to why a government would be in a rush to render thousands of families homeless at such a time when the country is facing a pandemic and citizens are being urged to stay at home. The government is contravening its own guidelines," Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja stated.

Senator Mutula further urged the Parliamentary Committee reviewing Coronavirus Preparedness to ensure that the affected families are taken care of.

Also Read: Gov't announces new group of people to receive Sh1,000 relief fund