The government has appealed to Kenyans to volunteer for the ongoing mass testing exercise.

Speaking on Tuesday Health CAS Rashid Aman said that the government will cater for the cost of testing, quarantine, isolation & treatment in a Government facility.

The Ministry of Health also debunked reports that Kenyans will be forced to meet the costs if they show up for testing.

28 new Coronavirus cases in Kenya, total now at 649 - Health CAS Rashid Aman

Calls for mass testing

"For those who will be positive, together with their contacts, the Government shall meet the cost of treatment & quarantine. Our people should therefore not be afraid to come out for testing," CAS Aman said.

The government has been urging Kenyans to turn up in large for Covid-19 mass testing that is on in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

Free Coronavirus mass testing

Last week, CAS Aman said that the government had resorted to doing away with the directive of quarantining people at their own cost after it emerged that it was scaring people and triggering escapes from quarantine centres.