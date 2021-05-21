Waiguru slams Muturi's coronation as Mt Kenya spokesman

The event slated for Saturday has been organized by Kiama Kia Ma leader Kung’u Muigai who is also President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin.

In a statement released on Friday May 21, Governor Waiguru likened the move to the colonial practice of picking Paramount chiefs, adding that Speaker Muturi desires enthronement.

She gave him a reality check that despite the cultural ceremonies, political power is obtained from citizens through elections.

“While one cannot begrudge Speaker Muturi and others of their desire for some form of enthronement, without consultations and consensus with the leaders and the people of Mt Kenya such enthronements have little meaning politically.

“Ultimately Speaker Muturi and others seeking votes from Mt Kenya and elsewhere will have to go to the ground and seek votes from the only legitimate determinants of leadership, the people,” the Kirinyaga governor advised.

She also insisted that President Uhuru Kenyatta is still the Mt Kenya kingpin and as such other ambitious politicians should respect that.

“In the meantime, it must be remembered that as a political community our leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta has not vacated his seat and culturally we don’t inherit one when they are still alive,” she added.

Speaker Muturi’s planned coronation has caused a rift among the Mt Kenya leaders.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has also criticized the event and has banned the elders involved from trespassing on the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine.

The shrine has cultural significance and is recognized as the ancestral origin of the Kikuyu community.

A Kikuyu Council of Elders splinter group led by chairman Wachira Kiago has also distanced itself from the event.

“This is not a political stadium but a shrine. Even former President Mwai Kibaki and President Uhuru Kenyatta have never attempted to defile the ground despite being presidents and real heads of our community. I’m ready to defend the spirits of our parents,” Wa Iria said.