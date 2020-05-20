Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced an extension in the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town, Mombasa, until 6th June, 2020.

Speaking during the Covid-19 status press briefing, Kagwe directed that all malls, eateries and restaurants in the two areas remain closed, as government finds safe ways to have them re-opened.

The Health CS further banned any form of hawking in Eastleigh and Old Town.

“The National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus announces and directs as follows; A) An extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi, until Saturday, 6th June, 2020. B) An extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Old Town, Mombasa until Saturday, 6th June, 2020. In addition to that, the malls, eateries, restaurants are supposed to remain closed and hawking prohibited until Saturday the 6th June 2020,” said Mutahi Kagwe.

The move, according to CS Kagwe is to keep the areas contained, as government works to come up with some form of control to curb further spread.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

On Saturday last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced an extension of the cessation of movement into and out of five Counties that are most hit by the coronavirus pandemic, until June 6.