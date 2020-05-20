Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that 66 people had tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the new total at 1,029.

According to the statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 64 of the new cases are Kenyan nationals while two are foreign nationals.

Mombasa County recorded the highest numbers of the day at 30 new infections while Nairobi County recorded 26 and Kajiado had 6 additional cases.

Cost of quarantine to be paid by the government starting today - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

The CS noted that the steady rise in cases had merited a number of strict measures and extension of lockdown in some parts of the country.

"We've also continued to see a rise across the counties, therefore, in order to contain further spread of the virus the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus announces and directs an extension of cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi until Saturday 6th June, 2020," the CS announced.

