Govt given power to block online content in proposed bill

The Bill, which was last week submitted to the National Assembly, proposes that the Computer and Cyber Crimes Coordination Committee can render certain websites inaccessible from Kenya and seek to have them blocked.

The Bill, which has been sponsored by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, seeks to outlaw the possession of pornographic material among other websites.

The Bill further proposes a Sh20 million fine or 25-year prison sentence for the possession or distribution of pornographic material.

Additionally, the Bill seeks to criminalize spreading of information the government deems ‘terrorist’ in nature hence giving the State more control over online content.