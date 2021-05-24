Govt given power to block online content in proposed bill

The government will have the authority to restrict Kenyans’ access to certain websites if the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill, 2021 sails through.
Those in violation of the Bill proposals face Sh20 million fine or 25-year prison sentence.
The Bill, which was last week submitted to the National Assembly, proposes that the Computer and Cyber Crimes Coordination Committee can render certain websites inaccessible from Kenya and seek to have them blocked.
The Bill, which has been sponsored by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, seeks to outlaw the possession of pornographic material among other websites.
The Bill further proposes a Sh20 million fine or 25-year prison sentence for the possession or distribution of pornographic material.
Additionally, the Bill seeks to criminalize spreading of information the government deems ‘terrorist’ in nature hence giving the State more control over online content.
“A person who publishes or transmits electronic messages that is likely to cause other persons to join or participate in terrorist activities, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to afine not exceeding twenty million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty five years or to both,” reads a section of the Bill.
