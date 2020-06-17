Kenya has recorded 184 more COVID-19 positive cases out of 2,518 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 4,044.

Vihiga becomes latest county to record a COVID-19 case bringing the total to 40 counties.

Two patients also succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 107.

Health CAS Rashid Aman also announced that 27 patients have been discharged bringing the total recoveries to 1,353.

He urged Kenyans to be more vigilant than ever since experts have noted a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"We are now in the exponential phase…Transmission of the coronavirus within the community is rising…," the Health CAS said.

"We must now more than ever strictly adhere to the containment measures given so as to flatten the curve," he added.