Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli was confirmed dead on Wednesday March 17, 2021.

The East African president attracted the attention of international media when he declared Tanzania Covdi-free at a time when all countries in the EA region had declared cases of infection within their borders.

International media continued to highlight Magufuli and the state if his nation through the months until the passing of Maalim Seif Sheriff Hamad, who was Zanzibar's first Vice President.

Following Maalim's death, President Magufuli urged his people to take Covid-19 precautions. He, however, insisted on avoiding a national lockdown.

He would later disappear from the public with reports emerging that he had been hospitalized.

His subsequent death has further led to speculations over possible Covid-related complications.

Here are some of the headlines from international media houses on the President's death.

