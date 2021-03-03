Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday hosted an event involving one Hustler Cooperative Sacco.

In a statement, DP Ruto outlined that it had been an empowerment rally where he also donated a bus.

The DP further outlined that the Sacco would help micro-enterprises and ordinary people to access financial services.

"Led the empowerment of the Hustler Cooperative Sacco and presented a bus to Ilmotiook Secondary School, Ilmotiook, Narok West Constituency, Narok County. Co-operative societies widen the ordinary people’s access to financial services, support micro enterprises to grow and help tackle poverty," he stated.