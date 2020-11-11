Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday revealed that he has his reservations with the newly released Covid-19 vaccine.
In a meeting with the Senate Health Committee, CS Kagwe relayed the details of the Pfizer/BioNTech SE drug which he found unlikely.
"Personally, I have doubts about it because Pfizer stated that the vaccine stops a person from getting the virus. I'd like to know how, first of all, they identify who is likely to get infected with the virus.
"I'm inclined to accept a mode of treatment where the vaccine lowers the potency of the virus and maybe lowering the risk of the disease being fatal. What I have my reservations about, is a drug which purports to have prevented a person from getting infected, how do they know who is likely to get infected?" the CS explained.
CS Kagwe further noted that it would take up to four years for a vaccine to be produced en-masse for the whole world.
BNT162b2 Covid-19 vaccine
According to a brief posted by the drug makers, participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection showed a more than 90% success rate with the drug.
The vaccine labelled as BNT162b2 was administered in two doses and participants monitored at seven days after receiving the vaccine and also at the 14-day mark.