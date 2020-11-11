Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday revealed that he has his reservations with the newly released Covid-19 vaccine.

In a meeting with the Senate Health Committee, CS Kagwe relayed the details of the Pfizer/BioNTech SE drug which he found unlikely.

"Personally, I have doubts about it because Pfizer stated that the vaccine stops a person from getting the virus. I'd like to know how, first of all, they identify who is likely to get infected with the virus.

"I'm inclined to accept a mode of treatment where the vaccine lowers the potency of the virus and maybe lowering the risk of the disease being fatal. What I have my reservations about, is a drug which purports to have prevented a person from getting infected, how do they know who is likely to get infected?" the CS explained.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

CS Kagwe further noted that it would take up to four years for a vaccine to be produced en-masse for the whole world.

BNT162b2 Covid-19 vaccine

According to a brief posted by the drug makers, participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection showed a more than 90% success rate with the drug.

The vaccine labelled as BNT162b2 was administered in two doses and participants monitored at seven days after receiving the vaccine and also at the 14-day mark.