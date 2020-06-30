A woman accused of killing her four children blamed evil spirits for taking the lives of the minors.

Beatrice Mwende Kimothoi termed her actions as demonic after being arraigned in a Naivasha Court on Monday.

“We ate supper together and even watched TV before the children, whom I loved so much, went to bed only for the evil spirits to take over,” Mwende told the court.

Beatrice Mwende Kimothoi. Mother accused of killing her 4 children

According to Mwende, her boyfriend whom they parted ways took control over her, ordering her to do weird things during their relationship.

Her account

She told the court that on the 26 of every month, she would be possessed by evil spirits that took over her to do evil deeds that she was not in control of.

“I have never loved anyone so much and on this night, he took control of me and I strangled my children one after the other before laying them on their beds,” she said.

Her four children were found murdered and laid in their beds on Saturday morning.

Mwende who worked with an NGO in Naivasha town, said that at no time had she contemplated killing her children.

“Am hoping that this is a bad dream and I will wake up and find my children healthy because I would never even hurt a fly,” the mother of seven said.