A woman in Naivasha killed her four children and left behind a letter explaining her ungodly actions.

Police believe the woman lured the children in her bedroom where she strangled one at a time.

The murdered minors were identified as Melody Warigia (8), Willy Macharia (6), Samantha Njeri (4) and Whitney Nyambura (2).

The 42-year-old woman is alleged to have three children from her former marriage, whom she left behind after falling out with their father.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Note to son

When she moved to Naivasha she remarried and bore the four children she killed in cold blood on Sunday.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said they are in possession a note believed to have been written by the woman to her eldest son from the first marriage.

The letter's author explains she could not have killed her children if she had a stable source of income.

“If only I had a stable job, I would not have killed your siblings. I have murdered my four kids to cut off the generation link from their family," the letter reads in part.

File image of a barricaded crime scene

Word to son

The author advises her son to take care of his siblings. She further directs her children to finish their education.

The letter's author also admits she will be spending her life in prison for her evil deed.

“I will turn myself to the police for murder charges. Jail is now my new home, I love you, God willing we will meet again,” it reads.