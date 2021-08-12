ODM is a cult like Catholicism - Duale's comment raises uproar

The former National Assembly Majority Leader compared the Orange party with the structure of the Catholic Church claiming that both were cults.

"ODM is a cult... nobody can speak. It is like the Catholic Church with the Pope at the head then the structures. But Jubilee is a very democratic party, I condone those aligned with the President, those aligned with the DP, those who use vulgar language, those who utter unpalatable words and those are found in every political formation," adding that he had been a founding member of ODM and had left due to suppression.

Aden Duale finally removed as Majority Leader, replaced by Amos Kimunya Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to the statement, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna demanded an apology from the Garissa Township MP insisting that Duale had insulted Constitutional rights of Cotholics and ODM party members.

"As an @TheODMparty life member and fully baptized and confirmed member of the Catholic Church, I take great exception to the comparison by Duale of these institutions with cults. Duale must apologize and forthwith respect each one's freedom of association and worship," he stated.

Nairobi-based lawyer Donald Kipkorir added: "Roman Catholic Church is the oldest monotheistic religion bar Judaism. Islam and Protestantism are its offshoots. That my friend Aden Duale syncs ODM, a temporal political body and my Church, an ecclesiastical body is heretical to the largest body of believers in Kenya and the world."

Mr Duale took to his verified Twitter account to explain that he was only referring to the political party and not the religious institution.