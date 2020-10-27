Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has asked Kenyans from the Coastal region to reject the Building Bridges Initiative report because it is written in English.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the legislator recounted an incident where she claimed that youth from the region were denied jobs by the Maritime Authority due to their poor English-speaking skills.

"When Koreans and Filipinos come in those ships none of them can speak English and this is because the maritime industry has it's own language that everyone working on the ships needs to know and they are just few words like 'jambo, hello, welcome, thank you, very good,' so nobody should stand and claim that youth from the Coast cannot get jobs in maritime because they cannot speak English!" an English translation of what she said states.

BBI Report

The vocal MP went on to ask hr listeners to retaliate by refusing to read the BBI report.

"Isn't the BBI report also written in English? Yet they want us to pass it, we won't! If they will not give Pwani youth jobs because they can't speak English then why bring us the BBI report for us to read? We don't want it because we don't understand it," she reasoned.

She further claimed that it was a show of disrespect to the people of the region to have the report in a language that they are said to not understand.