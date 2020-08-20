Interior Ministry has responded to a story by NTV that suggested Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry termed the report by NTV as false and malicious.

"The unverified report is a misrepresentation of the true record of the proceedings readily and publicly available even to NTV, in Parliament's Hansard records," the statement read in part.

"The net effect of such fabrications can cause disharmony in the executive arm of government," it continued.

Statement by Interior Ministry

Matiang'i before Senate

According to the statement, CS Matiang'i has referred the issue to his lawyer for further action.

On Wednesday, NTV aired the story which has since been deleted claiming that CS Matiang'i suggested that the resignation of DP Ruto when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Security.

CS Matiang'i appeared before the senate committee to explain circumstances under which three senators were arrested by police on Monday.

Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang'at (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) were arrested after a police siege that lasted nearly 14 hours.