Investigators have moved swiftly to establish what caused the fire that killed a man in Buruburu estate.

Sleuths sent samples to the Government Chemist after a postmortem ruled out the possibility of Terance Korir having been killed elsewhere and his body brought into the car and burnt.

Suicide and arson were among theories detectives were pursuing, however, Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor ruled them out.

Postmortem

Dr Oduor said examination revealed that Korir’s respiratory tract was full of "soot", an indication he was still breathing as the fire burnt him.

“He inhaled a lot of soot, an indication that he took a lot of time in the car before he died," said the Government Pathologist.

"The summary is that this is a person who died in a car fire. The circumstances and what caused the fire is what we cannot tell,” he added.