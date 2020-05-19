Elegeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday shared concerns on the well-being of political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi after he posted and deleted a tweet on Deputy President William Ruto.

The political commentator had issued an appeal to members of the alleged GEMA alliance asking them to "wake up".

On his Twitter handle, Senator Murkomen posed: "What’s really wrong with my friend @MutahiNgunyi? Is there something he is going through? Wish him quick recovery. I am told he deleted the following tweet."

Mr Ngunyi had indeed deleted the tweet and instead launched attacks on former State House official Dennis Itumbi and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

To Itumbi he wrote: "My FREN @OleItumbi you keep insisting that I work at State House. If I WORKED there, I would have seen MYSELF. How come I have NOT Seen myself there? eh?"

He further insulted Mr Itumbi's intelligence in a tweet that wa addressed to the legislator.

"My FREN @HonMosesKuria. It is not CONSTITUTIONAL to be Stupid. Or what DOES @OleItumbi

think? This is a PERFECT question for his IQ," he tweeted.