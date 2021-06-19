Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala had on 15th June launched an inaugural elephant naming festival in Amboseli National Park.

In a guidance report by KWS, one can adopt an elephant from as low as Ksh 1,000 for individuals and Ksh50, 000 for corporates. For one to name the animal, they must donate a minimum Kshs.500, 000.

However, the adopted elephants remain at the national park since it is a “symbolic” adoption.

In addition, KWS says that there is no limit in adoption and naming of the identified elephants as long as one is able to meet the cost indicated under each category.

It will cost you Ksh 500,000 to name an elephant- KWS Pulse Live Kenya

The event which was a first of its kind is aimed at raising awareness over the conservation of the elephants.

“Today’s launch of the Magical Kenya Elephant Naming Festival will be remembered for long in the history of Kenya’s elephant conservation efforts. It is an initiative that will help us scale up conservation of elephants even higher by ensuring that Kenyans and the world at large are a part of it,” he said.

The event will be held on August 12th, 2021 to coincide with World Elephant Day, giving individuals and organizations opportunities to adopt an elephant and contribute to its conservation and welfare.